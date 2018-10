The Inside Ride brought out the best cycling costumes at Cloverdale Rec Centre

Bikers pedalled their way to raise funds that will be given directly to families whose children are being treated for cancer.

The Inside Ride is a one-hour indoor bike race that pits teams of six against each other.

Each team member takes a 10-minute shift on a stationary bike, and at the end of the hour the kilometres that each bike travelled are counted.

