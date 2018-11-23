VIDEO: Shoppers drop big coin for Langley-area charities

The annual Charity Shopping Night at Willowbrook Shopping Centre kicked off the holiday shopping season by raising more than $33,000 for area community groups.
Shoppers could purchase tickets for exclusive after-hours shopping with a variety of deals and specials at the local mall as well as a chance to get in on draws for merchandise valued at more than $26,000.
“Over 3,300 tickets were sold,” noted Kaylesha Penner, the marketing director for Willowbrook.
In addition to ticket sales, donations were accepted and all the funds go to the community groups.
Many of the groups that benefit from the event had volunteers on hand to help hand out treats, take tickets, provide information, or help in various ways.
Benefiting from Charity Shopping Night this year were:
- Canadian Cancer Society
- Langley Community Services Society
- Special Olympics Langley
- Langley School District Foundation
- Langley Pos-Abilities
- Fairy Godmother Foundation
- Fort Langley Lions
- Knights of Columbia, Council 2552 and St. Matthew’s 9534
- Inclusion Langley
- Plea Community Services
- Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program
- Autism Speaks Canada
- Crohn’s and Colitis Canada
- Fraser Valley West
- Salvation Army Gateway of Hope
- Lower Mainland Down Syndrome Society
- Small Animal Rescue Society of BC
- Heart and Stroke Foundation
- Don Christian Elementary