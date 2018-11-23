VIDEO: Shoppers drop big coin for Langley-area charities

Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s Charity Shopping Night raised more than $33,000 for 20 local groups.

Lizette Etsebeth and Alicia Rickards are with the Fairy Godmother Foundation, and handed out treats during the Charity Shopping Night on Nov. 20. The foundation is one of the charities that benefits from the event. (Black Press)

The annual Charity Shopping Night at Willowbrook Shopping Centre kicked off the holiday shopping season by raising more than $33,000 for area community groups.

Shoppers could purchase tickets for exclusive after-hours shopping with a variety of deals and specials at the local mall as well as a chance to get in on draws for merchandise valued at more than $26,000.

“Over 3,300 tickets were sold,” noted Kaylesha Penner, the marketing director for Willowbrook.

In addition to ticket sales, donations were accepted and all the funds go to the community groups.

Many of the groups that benefit from the event had volunteers on hand to help hand out treats, take tickets, provide information, or help in various ways.

Benefiting from Charity Shopping Night this year were:

Canadian Cancer Society

Langley Community Services Society

Special Olympics Langley

Langley School District Foundation

Langley Pos-Abilities

Fairy Godmother Foundation

Fort Langley Lions

Knights of Columbia, Council 2552 and St. Matthew’s 9534

Inclusion Langley

Plea Community Services

Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program

Autism Speaks Canada

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

Fraser Valley West

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope

Lower Mainland Down Syndrome Society

Small Animal Rescue Society of BC

Heart and Stroke Foundation

Don Christian Elementary

Kya Bezanson and Santa (aka Christopher Lakusta) were at Charity Shopping Night at Willowbrook Shopping Centre. The after-hours event allowed shoppers special access to deals and all ticket and prize draw funds go to several charities. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press)

Inclusion Langley helped out at Charity Shopping Night. Andrew Baratta was popular, handing out chocolate candies to customers. (Black Press)

Andrea Unrau, Sandra Nash and Catherine Crouch, members of the Caminando Carollers, were dressed in Victorian-style garb as they wandered Willowbrook Shopping Centre during Charity Shopping Night. (Black Press)

Annika Peterson had her digital caricature done as a comic book character. In the background Ted Couling worked up a stylized piece of art for her mom, Lisette Peterson. (Black Press)