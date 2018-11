People filled civic plaza Saturday (Nov. 24) for a day of festivities before the annual tree-lighting festival

The City of Surrey hosted its annual tree-lighting festival Saturday night (Nov. 24) in the civic plaza. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The City of Surrey’s civic plaza was buzzing all day Saturday (Nov. 24) for a day of events for the tree-lighting festival in the evening.

There were food trucks, a market place, crafts for children and entertainment throughout the day.

People packed the plaza in the evening to watch Mayor Doug McCallum push the mayor’s switch to light up the tree.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

