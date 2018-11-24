VIDEO: Canada Winter Games torch stops at SFU Surrey

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum lights used the 2019 Canada Winter Games Roly McLenahan Torch to light a kerosene candle during the torch’s celebration stop at SFU Surrey on Friday, Nov. 23. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The 2019 Canada Winter Games 2019 Canada Winter Games Roly McLenahan Torch stopped at SFU Surrey Friday evening (Nov. 23).

According to a news release from the 2019 Canada Winter Games, this is the “first time in the history of the Canada Games” that the torch is travelling from coast-to-coast.

“The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay visits almost 50 communities across Canada through a series of celebrations and torch relay stops, with 10 to 15 torchbearers in each torch relay community carrying the torch.”

The Surrey visit was a “celebration stop” which is a smaller event than the torch relay, reads the release. The relays are between two to five kilometres and would take up 45 minutes to complete.

Both Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum carried the torch briefly at SFU.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games will be held in Red Deer, Alta. Feb. 15 to March 3, 2019. it will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports and “a major arts and cultural festival.”

For more info, visit canadagames.ca/2019.



