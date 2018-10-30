Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, and Country Sunday live entertainment Sundays from 3-7 p.m., interspersed with other presentations, and specials from MacKarino’s Kitchen (open Wednesday through Sunday from noon).

Entertainment coming up includes Ronnie Scott’s Iconic Tributes Band (Thursday, Nov. 1) with a salute to Elvis and Rod Stewart.

The show is at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Advance tickets ($15) are available from 604-531-4308 or info@iconictributes.com. The legion is at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m.

Club 240

Club 240 at the Crescent Legion will present the Mojo Stars this Friday (Nov. 2).

The dance will showcase the band’s blues and soul with a rock-driven edge, in support of their latest release, Under The Influence (tickets $20 at the legion or at www.brownpapertickets.com).

The band, formed 10 years ago, has a built a solid following with its blend of well-crafted originals and timely covers, now augmented by extensive airplay both at home and abroad.

The show gets underway at the 2643 128 St. legion at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

And this Saturday (Nov. 3), at 8 p.m. Club 240 it’s time once again to get out the glad rags and “vamp” to this writer’s band, Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers, who will be back to play the fun, feel-good dance-band music of the Roaring ’20s and Flirty ’30s for latter-day sheiks, shebas, bootleggers and flappers (tickets at the door, $20 cash only).

The all-star, seven-piece band’s playlist of historic scores – featuring such favourites as Everybody Loves My Baby, Limehouse Blues, Charleston, Bye Bye Blackbird, My Blue Heaven, I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Let’s Do It and Puttin’ On The Ritz – includes more arrangements generously donated to the Boulevardiers by former White Rock resident Cindy Sleeman from the collection of music left by her late mother, respected Canadian composer and conductor Anita Sleeman.

For more information on this and other Club 240 shows, visit www.club240.ca

Donnelly recital

Well-known operatic tenor and anthem singer Mark Donnelly will perform a short recital Saturday (Nov. 3) at 2:30 p.m. at Laura’s Coffee Corner, 15259 Pacific Ave.

Featured will be pianist Eldon McBride (former accompanist for Ben Heppner), and some former students of Donnelly’s may also guest.

Blues house concert

International bluesmen Doc MacLean (originally from the Mississippi Delta) and multi-instrumentalist Albert Frost (from Capetown, South Africa) will headline the second house concert organized by White Rock Blues Society co-founders Rod and Marg Dranfield at their residence, 15798 38A Ave., this Saturday (Nov. 3) at 7 p.m.

Frost has long been celebrated on the South African rock, blues and folk scene, while MacLean’s 40 years of touring have included supporting such greats as Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Muddy Waters, Johnny Winter and B.B. King.

Finger food, snacks and coffee and tea are included in the ticket price of this bring-your-own-beverage event.

Tickets ($25) are available at brownpapertickets.com

Blue Frog

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios continues to provide intimate, up-close concerts with national and international acts – as well as well-known local performers.

Tickets are on sale now for the dynamic tribute to jazz rock legends Steely Dan– Steelin’ In The Years – featuring vocalists Billy Mendoza, Debby Low and Talia Butler Gray, along with a smoking seven-piece band, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

Pre-booking is recommended for this exciting show, one of the fastest-selling regular attractions at the venue.

For more information, go online to www.bluefrogstudios.ca

Traditional jazz

Toe-tapping retro jazz is a feature at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons, now that the White Rock Traditional Jazz Society has begun a new season of jazz in the manner of New Orleans, Chicago and New York – with a helping of British-style Trad for good measure.

This Sunday (Nov. 4), the danceable music is by The Butter and Egg Band.

Coming up are reedman Gerry Green’s Crescent City Jazzers, featuring Jim Armstrong (Nov. 11 – Remembrance Day, no cover charge); The Whitridge Brothers (Nov. 18) and trumpeter Bonnie Northgraves’ Jazz Chickens (Dec. 2).

The venue is at 2643 128 St.; admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non-members) and $6 (students with ID).

Piano auditions

White Rock Community Orchestra, directed by Paula DeWit, is still accepting registration for Nov. 3 auditions for its upcoming 2019 Piano Extravaganza.

Auditions are to take place at Chartwell Crescent Gardens, 1222 King George Blvd. from 1-5 p.m.

Winners of the competition will perform with the orchestra at the May 2019 concert.

All ages and abilities are welcome to audition, in keeping with WRCO’s desire to help promote the talent of pianists in the community.

To arrange an audition, application forms and suggested repertoire can be found on the WRCO website, at wrco.ca

For more, contact secretary@whiterockcommunityorchestra.org

Jazz and coffee

There’s a new chance to hear and support up-and-coming young jazz musicians on the Peninsula, as the Semiahmoo Band Executive and Laura’s Coffee Corner present an inter-school jazz jam every other Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Upcoming jam dates are Nov. 10 and 24 and Dec. 8, at 15259 Pacific Ave.