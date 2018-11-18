Surrey’s Come Share Society collecting clothing for seniors

Coats, socks and sweaters can be dropped off at the Oceana PARC presentation centre

The South Surrey-based Seniors Come Share Society will be collecting winter clothing for elderly residents until mid-December.

Warm winter clothing, including socks, jackets, gloves and sweaters, can be dropped off at the Oceana PARC presentation centre in the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre until Dec. 15

“While we have been privileged to support older adults to remain independent in our community, there are unfortunately many whose most urgent need is a roof over their head,” society executive director Sue McIntosh said in a news release.

McIntosh said that there are more than 100 seniors in the community that are living on the streets or couch surfing.

Oceana PARC general manager Shelley Grenier said in a news release that PARC is proud to partner with the Seniors Come Share Society.

“Our business is taking care of seniors, so we are committed to taking care of seniors in our community,” Grenier said in the release. “As winter approaches it’s even more important to do whatever we can to provide assistance.”