A woman lays a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph during the 2017 Surrey Remembers ceremony. (Samantha Anderson)

Surrey remembrance ceremony to be held at Cloverdale Cenotaph

Surrey ceremony will mark 100th anniversary of First World War armistice

Thousands of Surrey residents will gather at ceremonies across the city on November 11 to honour those who lost their lives while serving in war and peacekeeping missions.

Several important anniversaries are marked in 2018. This Remembrance Day is the 100th anniversary of the armistice signed on Nov. 11, 1918. This year was also the 100th anniversary of Canada’s Hundred Days, during which the Canadian Corps made a series of key victories on the Western Front in the final three months of the First World War.

In 2018, Canadians also mark the 10th anniversary of National Peacekeepers’ Day, the 65th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, and the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Sicily, which marked the beginning of the Italian Campaign in the Second World War.

Surrey holds several Remembrance Day services each year, the largest of which takes place in Veteran’s Square in Cloverdale, located alongside the Museum of Surrey at 17710 56A Avenue. The procession begins at 10 a.m., and the service commences at 10:25 a.m.

The service will include speeches from veterans and dignitaries, music, wreath-laying, and a moment of silence at 11 a.m. RCMP officers, emergency services personnel, cadets and veterans will lead the procession.

All community members are welcome at the service, which is organized by the Cloverdale Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. As hundreds gather every year for the annual ceremony, the public is advised to make plans to arrive well before the procession begins, in order to find parking and a place from which to watch.

Following the service, all are welcome to continue with the procession to the Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Avenue), to have lunch, listen to big band performances, and take in a theatrical performance.

For information on other Remembrance Day events happening in Surrey, visit surrey.ca.


