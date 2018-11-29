Surrey RCMP collecting donations for sick children through annual toy drive

Toy drive continues in memory of Keian Blundell who passed away from leukemia in 2014

Keian Blundell was made an honourary member of the RCMP before he passed away from leukemia in 2014. Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive began in 2012. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

The Surrey RCMP is hoping to make the holiday season a little brighter through an annual toy drive.

Surrey RCMP will be collecting donations of cash or new, unwrapped toys for BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in memory of Keian Blundell who was made an honourary member of the RCMP before he passed away from leukemia in 2014.

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive began in 2012 when Keian, who had T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was just five years old, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

“Keian’s holiday wish was for every sick child to receive a gift during the holiday season. He lost his battle with leukemia in 2014, but his legacy lives on through this annual toy drive,” RCMP said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Surrey RCMP’s main detachment (14355 57th Ave.) or at one of the four district offices in Whalley/City Centre, Newton, Cloverdale and South Surrey. The Guildford officer will remain closed until 2019, according to police.

Surrey RCMP officers, staff and volunteers will also be on site accepting donations on the following days:

• Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newton Superstore (7550 King George Blvd.)

• Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guildford Superstore (14650 104th Ave.)

• Saturday, Dec, 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Surrey Superstore (2332 160 St.)

Last year, said Surrey RCMP Constable Mark Peterse, the detachment and Surrey residents raised $3,600 in cash donations and collected more than $4,200 toys for Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive.

“The Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit is proud to be organizing this toy drive in Surrey once again this year and we invite the community to join us in carrying on Keian’s wish this holiday season,” said Peterse, who is also the lead organizer.

Keian’s parents, Chantal and Ryan said that through the toy drive, they “carry on his desire to bring smiles to the children at BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

“Whether they are newborn or nearly 18 years old, every child is important and every child should experience joy and happiness during the holiday season. This was Keian’s wish and this is our mission – year after year. Our community has continually surrounded our family with love; during Keian’s diagnosis, treatment, passing and now as we live through his legacy. We know that Keian would be ecstatic to know his adopted RCMP brothers and sisters are helping his family honour his memory,” Chantal and Ryan said in the release.

For more information on Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive, visit the Surrey RCMP on Facebook or Twitter.



