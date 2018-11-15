Surrey’s soprano Nancy Hasiuk-Lay is featured in Opera Mariposa’s production of Mozart’s “Così fan tutte” starting Nov. 30 at a church in Vancouver. (Photo: Diamond’s Edge Photography)

Surrey opera singer brings Mozart’s ‘Così fan tutte’ to Vancouver stage

Nancy Hasiuk-Lay has been hailed for her ‘sparkling and crystalline vocal tone’

An award-winning Surrey opera singer will be in the spotlight for a fresh take on a Mozart classic.

Nancy Hasiuk-Lay is an understudy for the lead role of Despina in Opera Mariposa’s production of Così fan tutte (“They all do it”) for four dates at Marpole United Church in Vancouver, starting on Nov. 30. She’s also in the vocal ensemble for the show, which follows two couples who think they have the ideal relationships – until an old cynic decides to prove them wrong.

Così fan tutte is a hilarious romantic comedy that includes some of Mozart’s most beautiful melodies,” Hasiuk-Lay says in a release.

“The show is full of colourful characters and outrageous plots, and I think it has something for everyone – whether you’re a fan of romance, comedy or classical music.”

Hasiuk-Lay has been hailed for her “sparkling and crystalline vocal tone balancing her animated yet sensitive performances,” according to a bio.

In Così fan tutte, she’ll perform alongside a cast hailing from across North America and Europe.

“Nancy impressed us at her audition with her beautiful voice and charming, animated stage presence,” stage director Robin Hahn noted. “Opera Mariposa is dedicated to supporting exceptional emerging artists, so we’re delighted to feature such a talented local performer in our production.”

Hasiuk-Lay is described as a coloratura soprano – “a type of operatic soprano voice that specializes in music that is distinguished by agile runs, leaps and trills,” according to Wikipedia.

She recently returned from a year of performance and study in Europe, and has been a featured soloist with North Shore Light Opera Society, Opera Opulenza, Opera Mariposa and Fraser Valley Stage. As well, she has performed with ensembles including Belle Voci, Elektra Women’s Choir and Vancouver Cantata Singers.

In addition to singing in Così fan tutte, Hasiuk-Lay has been invited to join Mariposa as a member of its Repertory Concert Artist Program, which presents commissioned concerts year-round throughout Metro Vancouver.

Così fan tutte will be performed at Marpole United Church (1296 West 67th Ave., Vancouver) on the evenings of Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 7 and 8. For tickets and more details, visit operamariposa.com or call 1-800-838-3006.


