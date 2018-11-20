Surrey-based music duo Destineak features Bobby James and Christina Sing.

MUSIC

Surrey-based winners in latest STORYHIVE ‘music video edition’ contest

$10,000 grants for Destineak and Dani Le Rose

Two Surrey-based music teams will each receive $10,000 grants as winners of the latest STORYHIVE contest, based on “pitch videos” they made and votes earned.

Dani Le Rose will use the funds to make a video for her “The Maze” song, as will Destineak for the duo’s “Wonder and Lightning” track.

“This marks a significant accomplishment for both local filmmakers and artists,” an Edelman PR company rep said in a release Tuesday.

Le Rose’s “The Maze” song “creatively shows the struggle we all go through in life to become better, more positive versions of ourselves.”

In Destineak’s “Wonder and Lightning,” a “momager exploits her young daughter in a beauty pageant and unleashes her own inner beast in a climactic dance sequence.”

Of more than 221 entries, the teams were selected among 40 grant recipients from B.C. and Alberta, in a “music video edition” of STORYHIVE, a Telus-backed initiative now in its fourth year.

The funding includes production of a music video, distribution opportunities, mentorship and training.

This contest opened for submissions in September, “providing diverse creators across Western Canada the opportunity to bring their dream projects to life, through a combination of music and film.”

The final projects will be available next summer on TELUS Optik TV and on STORYHIVE.com.

Surrey-based winners in latest STORYHIVE 'music video edition' contest

