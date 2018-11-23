South Surrey high school to host Christmas dinner

File photo Elgin Park Secondary grads Seth Hayward and Donnee Janzen, along with Michael Hibbert, have helped promote the school’s annual Community Christmas Dinner in years past.

Registration is underway for the 14th annual Christmas dinner at Elgin Park Secondary.

The holiday tradition – an effort of more than 200 students and staff at the South Surrey high school – aims to brighten the season for those who might not otherwise have a Christmas dinner.

Set for Dec. 5 at the 13484 24 Ave. school, the event will serve a festive meal to diners including seniors who have no family in town and low-income families.

The evening is to include dinner, dessert and entertainment.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Nov. 28. Call 604-538-6678 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Attendees must also arrange their own transportation.