South Surrey high school to host Christmas dinner

Registration is underway for the 14th annual Christmas dinner at Elgin Park Secondary.
The holiday tradition – an effort of more than 200 students and staff at the South Surrey high school – aims to brighten the season for those who might not otherwise have a Christmas dinner.
Set for Dec. 5 at the 13484 24 Ave. school, the event will serve a festive meal to diners including seniors who have no family in town and low-income families.
The evening is to include dinner, dessert and entertainment.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Nov. 28. Call 604-538-6678 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Attendees must also arrange their own transportation.