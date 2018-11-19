South Surrey boy’s birthday wish raises more than $3,000 for rescued farm animals

Matthew Farden had hoped to raise $1,000 for Aldergrove sanctuary

Matthew Farden donated $2,500 to the Happy Herd animal sanctuary Wednesday (Nov. 14) to mark his 11th birthday. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey boy who decided to mark his birthday by fundraising for some four- (and two-) legged friends celebrated Wednesday last by presenting a $2,500 cheque to a co-founder of Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary.

Matthew Farden, who volunteers weekly at Happy Herd, had set out to raise $1,000 for the Aldergrove farm, telling Peace Arch News the week prior that he wanted to help ease the financial burden of caring for the barnyard animals that come to call the sanctuary home.

The Morgan Elementary student’s hope was for people to donate $5 each. Many did just that, while others gave even more – some as much as $100.

Sanctuary co-founder Diane Marsh said Friday she and others at Happy Herd are “so amazed at the kindness of Matthew.”

“We adults can learn so much from people like him,” Marsch told PAN by email. “He helped us and inspired so many.”

Marsh said the donated funds will go towards feed, bedding and vet costs for the farm’s newest arrivals: a pair of three-month-old goats.

“I estimated that he paid for all the grain feed for all the animals at the Sanctuary for 3 months,” Marsh added.

“That is amazing!”

Donations in support of Matthew’s efforts did not stop once he turned 11, however.

By this week, more than $3,100 had been donated to his GoFundMe campaign

Donors who commented on the site described Matthew’s efforts as “heart-warming” and “impressive.”

“I will always support an animal rescue… even more so when I see our future generation putting so much heart into it,” writes Marla Clarke.

“I want to encourage Matthew’s generous heart and help the animals in need,” writes Wayne Gervan.

Matthew’s mother Traci said response to the campaign gave her son – who she described as “a gentle soul” – “a birthday that will never be forgotten and that will impact his whole life.”

Traci Farden said the GoFundMe campaign will likely wrap up at the end of the month.

Matthew Farden and Puddin at the Happy Herd. (Contributed photo)