Balsam Street railway crossing on White Rock’s East Beach. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Section of White Rock’s promenade to close Monday

Work part of rail safety improvement project

A portion of the waterfront promenade, west of Balsam Street, will be closed Monday for White Rock’s rail safety improvement project.

Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF) contractors will be starting directional drilling work Nov. 26. Construction is ongoing at Finley, Ash, and Bay streets.

The work is part of a series of safety projects along the railway.

“The main driver for this project is to increase rail safety and to enable application for whistle cessation,” the city stated on its website when it announced the project last month.

The scope of the work includes construction of retaining walls, new electrical conduits, paving, singles and gates.

The project is expected to be completed next May.

