Cloverdale Library staff hold an Affiliate Library Certificate. From left: Jamie Brown, Carmen Merrells, Krista Harrison, Paul MacDonell. (Contributed)

Researchers rejoice: Cloverdale Library receives more records with genealogy recognition

More genealogical information than ever before to be available through Cloverdale Library

The world’s largest genealogy organization, FamilySearch.org, has awarded Cloverdale Library with “Affiliate Library” status, meaning that more online records will be accessible through the library than ever before.

The online database provides free access to millions of records from all over the world, including information on births, deaths, immigration, military service and much more going back hundreds of years.

FamilySearch.org’s vast collection includes more than two billion digitized records, and hundreds of millions of those records are only accessible through affiliate libraries.

“Digital images of original documents are usually available online, but many of these are locked to the public due to copyright restrictions,” said Information Services Librarian Carmen Merrells in a press release. “Now we can provide our library patrons with access to records that are usually restricted to researchers.”

While some documents will always have restrictions that limit access, affiliate libraries like Cloverdale Library help open the doors to a whole new world of digital records for researchers and family historians alike.

The Cloverdale Library has been home to western Canada’s largest collection of Canadian family history archives since the branch opened in 1987. As well as housing more than 5,000 microfilms, more than 3,200 books and historical maps, census records and more, the library also provides digital resources such as Ancestry, FindMyPast World and Heritage Quest.

To learn more about Cloverdale Library’s family history department, visit surreylibraries.ca/services/family-history.


