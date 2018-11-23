A couple hundred families are expected to attend this year’s Rad Santa photo event at Potter’s Nov. 30. (Angela Ruscheinski Photography/Special to Black Press)

Rad Santa returns to help fundraiser for cancer

The Langley-based Twins Cancer Fundraising group is back at Potter’s with St. Nick on Nov. 30.

It’s back!

At least half of it is.

Twins Cancer Fundraising, organizers of the annual Gone Country concert that raised half a million for cancer causes this past July, are once again presenting a Christmas-themed fundraising event at Potter’s Nursery (and Christmas Store).

For several years in a row, Langley twins Chris and Jamie Ruscheinski have hosted Rad Santa! Family photos by donation to fight cancer. And this year is no exception.

Rad Santa will be at Potter’s on Friday, Nov. 30, for pet pictures from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by family photos until 8 p.m.

In past, the twins have also hosted a long-table gala at the nursery during the weeks leading up to Christmas, but Chris confirmed that’s not happening this year.

“Rad Santa is back again, but the gala is taking a little time off. Life has just gotten a tad too busy lately to fit the gala in,” he explained, noting last year’s Rad Santa raised $10,000 for the cause – much of it going to the Canuck Place children’s hospice in Abbotsford.

