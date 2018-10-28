PHOTOS: Surrey hosts two ‘spooktacular’ events

Halloween events were held at Museum of Surrey and Historic Stewart Farm Saturday

Kids dressed up in Halloween costumes for the “Boo-seum” event at Museum of Surrey Saturday. (Contributed photo)

The Museum of Surrey and Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm underwent a ‘spooktacular’ transformation Saturday.

At the museum, families were invited to design their own jack o’lantern to take home, go on a scavenger hunt through the exhibit galleries and play Halloween-themed games.

At the farm, families were invited for Halloween “fun without the fright.”

The farm event included Halloween-themed games, fortune readings, scavenger hunt, candy prizes and photo opprotunities with the infamous wooden horse Horce.

Kids dressed up in Halloween costumes for the “Boo-seum” event at Museum of Surrey Saturday. (Contributed photo)

Kids dressed up in Halloween costumes for the “Boo-seum” event at Museum of Surrey Saturday. (Contributed photo)

Kids participated in a “fun without the fright” Halloween event at Historic Stewart Farm Saturday. (Contributed photo)