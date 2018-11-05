PHOTOS: SFU’s annual Diwali gala raises $12.5K at Surrey banquet hall

Money helps students travel to India to work, study and volunteer

Simon Fraser University’s 11th annual Diwali gala celebration raised more than $12,500 at a Surrey banquet hall.

The event was held Nov. 1 at Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Pl.

The annual gathering celebrates the festival of Diwali along with the university’s initiatives in India and engagement with B.C.’s South Asian community.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $200,000.

Funds raised go toward SFU student awards to support opportunities for students to work, study and volunteer in India, through the university’s mobility initiative. Nearly 150 students taken part in the program over the years.

Diwali, known as “the festival of lights,” is celebrated in India and around the world, and happens this year on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

TD Canada is the title sponsor of SFU’s Diwali event, which includes support from the Surrey Now-Leader and many other organizations and businesses.

Guests at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU)

Musicians perform at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU)

A musician performs at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU)