PHOTOS: Christmas on the Peninsula celebrated in White Rock

Event featured market, crafts, parade

City of White Rock residents gathered Saturday to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula.

The 10th anniversary of the event featured – among many other mini-events – crafts, Christmas tree lighting celebration and a parade, which took a new route this year.

 

Families gathered to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula Saturday. (Becky McCaffrey photos)

Families gathered to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula Saturday. (Becky McCaffrey photos)

Families gathered to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula Saturday. (Becky McCaffrey photos)

Families gathered to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula Saturday. (Becky McCaffrey photos)

Families gathered to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula Saturday. (Becky McCaffrey photos)

Families gathered to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula Saturday. (Becky McCaffrey photos)

Families gathered to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula Saturday. (Becky McCaffrey photos)

Previous story
Section of White Rock’s promenade to close Monday

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Christmas on the Peninsula celebrated in White Rock

Event featured market, crafts, parade

Washouts, flash floods in the forecast as heavy rain expected for Lower Mainland

Up to 60mm is forecast to hit the region by Monday night

White Rock will not remove second Empress tree at Memorial Park

City hired independent arborist to draft plan to save tree

Section of White Rock’s promenade to close Monday

Work part of rail safety improvement project

South Surrey teens launch clothing line

The friends started selling their Nocturnal Class products last month

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

B.C. female hockey players shortlisted for Canada Winter Games team

The final selection camp for Team B.C. will occur in late December

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

Province launches Vancouver’s first urgent primary care centre

Centre will be the fifth in B.C. as part of primary care strategy

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Most Read