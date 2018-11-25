PHOTOS: Christmas on the Peninsula celebrated in White Rock

City of White Rock residents gathered Saturday to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula.

The 10th anniversary of the event featured – among many other mini-events – crafts, Christmas tree lighting celebration and a parade, which took a new route this year.

Families gathered to celebrate Christmas on the Peninsula Saturday. (Becky McCaffrey photos)

