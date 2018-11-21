Peace Arch Hospital’s new 200-bed residential care facility – pictured in April 2018 – is now fully funded. (File photo)

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hits $10-million goal

New 200-bed residential facility now fully funded, officials announce

A goal to raise $10 million for a new 200-bed residential care facility in South Surrey has been reached, officials announced Wednesday.

The facility is under construction at 156 Street and 17 Avenue, on land owned by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, and includes the 15-bed George & Sylvia Melville Hospice Home. The campaign to fund it launched in 2016, followed by a groundbreaking event in August of 2017.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Groundbreaking heralds new PAH project

In a news release Wednesday morning, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck said hitting the $10-million mark was a recognition by the community of the “critical need for more residential care and hospice beds to treat our elderly and vulnerable patients.”

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of our donors whose contributions, big and small, helped us reach our funding goal.”

Lead donors include George & Sylvia Melville, who gave $1 million, Vern & Helga Höing ($600,000) and an anonymous donor who made a gift of $500,000 to the facility’s mental-health unit.

The new building is anticipated to open next fall, with a total of 185 complex-care beds for patients in need of a structured environment and 24-hour medical support.

Fraser Health is to lease the facility from PAHF and provide the medical services to patients. This innovative funding model is the first of its kind in B.C., the release notes.

The new facility is part of Peace Arch Hospital’s current $110-million site-redevelopment plan that also includes a new emergency department, five new operating suites and a brand new medical device reprocessing unit.

Previous story
Surrey memories: How the ‘IGUISBCSIR’ Facebook page became a hub for anecdotal history

Just Posted

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hits $10-million goal

New 200-bed residential facility now fully funded, officials announce

Police renew call to ID suspect who pushed Surrey man into traffic near PNE

VPD haven’t received enough tips in the months since

New Surrey councillor is a newer dad

Mandeep Nagra’s son Kabar was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital, four days after the civic election

Over-budget bids cause delay of four Surrey school projects

Two projects have gone back out to tender, two awaiting ‘revised budget approval’ from Ministry of Education

Surrey-based winners in latest STORYHIVE ‘music video edition’ contest

$10,000 grants for Destineak and Dani Le Rose

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

B.C. woman fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr in Alberta

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

5 to start your day

Police try to thwart retaliation after Hells Angels member killed, criminal investigation at B.C. legislature and more

Watchdog calls for probe into police board spending on former Victoria police chief

Police Complaint Commissioner says accountable and transparent review is in public interest

South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia

South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang was elected as Interpol’s president edging out a longtime veteran of Russia’s security services.

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death

The U.S. earlier sanctioned 17 Saudi officials suspected of being responsible for or complicit in the Oct. 2 killing, but members of Congress have called for harsher actions, including cancelling arms sales.

Most Read