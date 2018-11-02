Contributed photo Harrison MacDonald and Julia Siedlanowska are featured in a staged reading production of Mary’s Wedding, upcoming at Centennial Park and Surrey Arts Centre.

Mary’s Wedding returns

Peninsula Productions reading marks Remembrance anniversary

Just a little over 100 years after the end of the First World War – and the beginning of the Remembrance Day tradition – Peninsula Productions is memorializing the end of the bitter conflict with a return to one of its most popular plays.

The poignant drama Mary’s Wedding, by Stephen Massicotte, will be presented as a staged reading directed by Peninsula co-founder Wendy Bollard, Sunday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Peninsula Productions space in Centennial Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.), and Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave.

The play features Harrison MacDonald and Julia Siedlanowska, who starred in the original production in 2014.

It concerns the romance of Mary, a recent immigrant from England, and Charlie, an Albertan farm boy, who meet in 1914.

“By marrying scenes of Prairie thunderstorms, and polite tea parties with the horrors of war, Mary’s Wedding captures Canada’s sacrifice with sensitivity and beauty,” Bollard said in a press release.

For ticket information, visit www.peninsulaproductions.org

