MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands

If you’ve got a spectacular light display at your home this winter, we want to see it.

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands for a chance to be featured in an upcoming edition of the paper or in an online gallery.

Email the address and at least one photo (bonus points for video) to edit@surreynowleader.com with “Christmas lights” in the subject line.

We’ve had a few submissions, but we want to see them all! Here’s what you’ve told us about so far:

(Click on each pin for details and photos.)

The Bonneteaus, a Cloverdale family at 16951 Jersey Dr., Surrey (169th St. and 60th Ave.), have once again set up their annual “Winter Wonderland Christmas” display. “We have even more decorations than last year,” wrote Andrea in a Facebook post. “We are again gratefully accepting donations for the Surrey Hospital NICU unit. I have to say we were recently blessed with twin grandsons born eight weeks early and they have had the pleasure of the wonderful care at the NICU.” Lights are on from about 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily. Special for Dec. 16, the family will have a little Christmas train on-site to take small passengers aboard, by donation from 5 to 9 p.m.

A home at 7311 194th St., Surrey is a treasure that used to be located in North Vancouver. “My husband has been doing his display for more than 32 years. We moved out here eight years ago and have been doing it here ever since. Every year we change things up by adding new things,” says wife Deanna Murray. “He takes pride in his decorations and loves to see the families walking at night and enjoying the lights. As he says: ‘If I can make one person happy, I have done a good job.’” This year the big man himself will be out front to greet families on select days. “Pets welcome as well,” Murray added.

Art & Lou’s Christmas Lights at 15097 90A Ave., Surrey is on now through to Jan. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly. “You may walk through or just drive past to enjoy the over 10,000 lights,” says Marylou Simmons. “Bring the kids and see the North Pole right here in Surrey! Also take in the Nativity scene.” Santa and friends will be visiting on Dec. 22 between 6 and 9 p.m. “There will be candy canes for the kids and coffee for the grownups. So why not bring your camera and have some fun,” says Simmons.

A house at 18279 Claytonwood Cres., Surrey boasts a Christmas display featuring thousands of lights. Marilyn Flathen tells us the lights are usually on between 5 and 9:30 p.m. nightly. “We do have problems with them shorting out when it is raining at times, but we do all we can to keep them on,” said Flathen.

Amanda Bos and Brandon Flaig are taking over the Wish Upon A Star Christmas display from their old neighbours (Brad and Carla), who held it for the last five years or more. This year, it will be located at 19367 62A Ave. Why did they take it over? “It’s been a part of our lives for so long, and our kids’ lives for so long, it would be a shame for it to stop,” Amanda tells the Now-Leader. “It’s a tradition for us to be involved with it. It’s a lot of work, we started in the beginning of October, doing it every weekend, but it’s fun and the kids love helping set it up. It’s probably the biggest it’s ever been, since we combined all our stuff.” The big reveal night is set for Dec. 1, and Santa himself will be there from 7 to 9 p.m. After that, the display will be lit up daily through to Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Donations are accepted for BC Children’s Hospital (last year, more than $4,000 was raised for the cause).


Most Read