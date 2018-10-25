LETTER: Cessford welcomes new Delta mayor and council

Jim Cessford urges residents to offer “our new mayor our hands in friendship and trust”

At the beginning of this campaign we said we wanted to listen to the residents and hear what they had to say, we worked hard and we did the best we could to engage with all of Delta. It has been a very enjoyable time for me and I would like to congratulate George Harvie and team on their victory tonight. The citizens of Delta have been inspired by your leadership and vision for this city.

Our team and yours share a common desire to help our residents in all the issues they face. We all believe in creating a safe, healthy and happy Delta.

I urge all the residents who supported us to join me in not only congratulating George Harvie and team, but offering our new mayor our hands in friendship and trust that we will support their efforts in the coming years.

RELATED: George Harvie wins race for Delta mayor

I would like to thank everybody who worked on our campaign and volunteered for it, their families who sacrificed time and the young residents who door knocked with us. Our team worked tirelessly and I thank you for your friendship, dedication, focus and drive throughout these months. Many of you mentored me, advised and helped me along the way — thank you for your confidence and constant support. My wife, Sheila, has been an incredible support through out this process: thank you for everything you have done for me and our team, to you and our children, and grandchild Ella.

This is an historic election for Delta, and it was wonderful to see so many new faces step up to work for the future of our City. I know many of you like us will be disappointed but I hope you will have gained valuable experience, as we have, and made many new friends along the way.

Goodnight and good luck to our new mayor and council.

— Jim Cessford, Independents Working for You mayoral candidate


