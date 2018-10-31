Grand opening of Cloverdale lantern festival rescheduled for third time

‘Heavy raining’ has made the park ‘unsuitable’ for Halloween party

The first-ever Surrey International Lantern Festival was originally scheduled to open in mid-October. The grand opening has now been rescheduled for a third time. (Canada Chuansheng Media / Facebook)

The grand opening of the Surrey International Lantern Festival has been delayed for a third time.

Canada Chuansheng Media, the organizer of the event, posted to its social media channels on Wednesday (Oct. 31) that the opening “Halloween Party” was cancelled due to heavy rain.

“Due to heavy raining, the condition in our park is not suitable for people to walk in,” the company wrote in a post to Facebook.

Employees will be on hand at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre Park (17728 64 Ave) to hand out promised candy bags to trick-or-treaters in case they show up expecting to attend the festival.

The grand opening of the event was originally scheduled for mid-October, but has now been rescheduled three times.

To keep up to date with event information, visit artoflights.org.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter