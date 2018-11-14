Michelle Carlisle playing with Fluterrific. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Fluterrific returning to North Delta Rec Centre

The annual flute concert will showcase music from all genres on Sunday, Nov. 18

North Delta’s local flute ensemble is coming back to the North Delta Recreation Centre for its fifth annual concert on Sunday, Nov. 18.

“There just isn’t a whole lot of stuff that people can say is ours in North Delta,” said Michelle Carlisle, a flutist and leader of the seven-piece troupe Fluterrific. At least half the musicians in the ensemble work or live in North Delta.

The concert, “An Afternoon of Flute Music,” is co-sponsored by the City of Delta and is an opportunity for the local musicians to showcase music that everyone can enjoy in an unusual coupling of instruments.

The ensemble will feature all members of the flute family: the tiny piccolo, the traditional flute, the lower alto flute and what Carlisle jokingly calls “the elusive bass flute.”

On those instruments the musicians will perform pieces from a number of genres, including a Celtic song, a Latin tune, a Broadway hit and, of course, some classical music.

“As a classically-trained musician, I went to a lot of concerts — and I loved them — that were all classical based,” Carlisle said. “But in a way, I feel now as a performer and entertainer, you’ve got to reach a wide range of people.”

“There’s always going to be a treat in there for everybody,” she said. “People have come away from the shows saying, almost in a surprised voice, ‘I recognized a whole bunch of those songs.’”

Each year also features a “surprise,” Carlisle said, although she didn’t share what’s in store for this year. In 2017, the group performed a sing-a-long version of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and in 2016, they dressed as pirates for a drunken sailor tune.

In 2019, the group will be moving to the new North Delta Arts Centre, which has been under construction since last November. But the North Delta Recreation Centre, which is Fluterrific’s temporary concert home while the group waits for a replacement for the Firehall Centre for the Arts, has been more than satisfactory.

“This has turned out to be not just ‘oh well, we’ll just manage in this facility until the next one comes along,’” Carlisle said. “As a matter of fact, it’s quite nice.”

“I was afraid this hall, being bigger, would be a problem,” she said. “But as a matter of fact, the acoustics are fabulous, even with people in there.”

RELATED: Fluterrific finds new home for fourth annual concert

Last year was the first time Fluterrific had performed in the North Delta Recreation Centre, and managed to sell-out the space, with late-comers having to be turned away at the door.

This year, the concert will once again be at the North Delta Rec Centre, starting at 2 p.m. The concert will feature two 40-minute sets and an intermission.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 by calling the Delta Parks and Recreation Department at 604-952-3000. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door. Children 10 and under get in free.

Complimentary coffee and tea will be available at intermission, while other snacks will be available for purchase at the Delta Mocha House inside the rec centre.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
THE SCENE

Just Posted

MPs meet with Surrey council to discuss RCMP, LRT

Federal government to have quarterly meetings with Surrey

Hogg curious if a new recreation centre is needed in Grandview Hights

South Surrey-White Rock MP to host a Town Hall Meeting tonight

Talent show: Cloverdale girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Grade 4 student Maya Lakhanpal heads to B.C. talent show finals with unique talent

Fluterrific returning to North Delta Rec Centre

The annual flute concert will showcase music from all genres on Sunday, Nov. 18

Surrey building that has gathered dust for 20 years is for sale again, with bids sought

Potential sale of the long-vacant 104 Avenue Centre is good news, Surrey Board of Trade CEO says

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

Lancer Kevin Price of Chilliwack has handed the retroactive suspension for 2017 incidents

Most Read