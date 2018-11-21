More than 1,500 visitors came to the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, Nov. 17, to attend Filipino Fest. (Photo courtesy of Museum of Surrey)

Filipino Fest at Museum of Surrey draws a crowd

More than 1,500 residents, visitors attend cultural festival

Filipino Fest brought a crowd to the Museum of Surrey last Saturday, Nov. 17.

More than 1,500 Surrey residents and visitors came to the museum for the festival to watch tinikling, a traditional Phillippine folk dance in which two people tap and slide bamboo poles on the ground as dancers step between them, as well as a northern indigenous dance performance.

There were two Tagalog storytelling sessions, Filipino song performances, textile displays and food.


