Filipino Fest at Museum of Surrey draws a crowd

Filipino Fest brought a crowd to the Museum of Surrey last Saturday, Nov. 17.
More than 1,500 Surrey residents and visitors came to the museum for the festival to watch tinikling, a traditional Phillippine folk dance in which two people tap and slide bamboo poles on the ground as dancers step between them, as well as a northern indigenous dance performance.
There were two Tagalog storytelling sessions, Filipino song performances, textile displays and food.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter