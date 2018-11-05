‘Fact vs. fiction’ media panel discussion coming to North Delta library

Event to help Deltans increase their knowledge and support their critical thinking skills

How does “fake news” fit into Delta’s media landscape? How can readers know information online is true, unbiased and relevant?

The answer to these questions — and many others — will be the subject of “Fact vs. Fiction,” a panel discussion being held at the George Mackie Library on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The event is being held as part of Media Literacy Week, and is co-sponsored by the library and the Delta Literacy Committee.

The library decided to work with the committee on the event so they could provide an opportunity for Deltans to increase their knowledge and help support their critical thinking skills.

“The library has assembled a panel of individuals who work with the public (politician), media reports and an academic, who will speak to this topic, providing the residents of Delta with an opportunity to learn to be more media savvy and increase their literacy in this area,” former Delta libraries manager Sandi Burgess said in a statement.

The event will feature panel discussions with Kwantlen Polytechnic University professor Amir Mirfakhraie, North Delta Reporter editor James Smith, Delta Optimist reporter Ian Jacques and Delta politician Nicholas Wong.

“I hope people come out of [the panel] with a better understand of what we do as journalists,” Smith said.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there these days, and unfortunately a lot of it is being passed off as legitimate. So it’s important for our democracy, really, that people are able to distinguish fact from fiction and educate themselves on the issues of the day.”

The panel will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the George Mackie Library.

Registration is not required. Refreshments will be provided after the panel.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter