Earl Mariott Secondary to host fashion show fundraiser

Funds to support dry grad event

Graduating students of Earl Marriott Secondary are to host a fashion show fundraiser this Thursday.

The 2019 Dry Grad Fashion Show is to take place at the school, doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.

The show is to feature more than 100 Grade 12 students modelling clothes supplied by local vendors. A silent auction and concession will be available.

Tickets cost $20 or $40 for VIP seating. Tickets are to be sold at the door.

Proceeds will be used for the Grade 12 dry grad event held in June.

