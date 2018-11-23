A mountain of donated plush toys await families at Deltassist’s annual Christmas Toy Depot. (James Smith photo)

Deltassist seeking donations for its Christmas programs

Donations of toys and non-perishable food items can be made at several locations in Delta

Deltassist’s Christmas programs are in full swing, and staff and volunteers are gratefully accepting donations of toys and food for the society’s annual toy depot and food hampers.

Deltassist continues to rely on the overwhelming support of the community to meet the increasing needs of low-income families, seniors and individuals in Delta.

This year’s toy depot will be held Dec. 11, 12 and 13. Toys are need for children from birth to 16 years of age, and as always, the need is greatest for infants and teens.

Christmas food hampers will be delivered bu local service clubs on Saturday, Dec. 22. Items most needed include canned ham and chicken, canned hearty meals (stew, etc.), rice, pasta and sauce, hot chocolate and cookies.

Help Delta families and their children enjoy Christmas with food on the table and gifts under the tree. New unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be dropped of at the following locations:

North Delta

Deltassist North Delta office (9097 Scott Rd.)

Real Canadian Superstore (8195 Scott Rd.)

Vancity Credit Union Branch 19 (7211 Scott Rd.)

Dairy Queen (8555 Scott Rd. or #116 6345 Scott Rd.)

Annacis Island

TC Transcontinental Printing (725 Hampstead Close)

Tilbury

Four Winds Brewing Co. (4 – 7355 72nd St.)

SEW-Eurodrive Co. of Canada (7188 Honeyman St.)

Brockmann’s Chocolates (7863 Progress Way)

Ladner

Deltassist Ladner office (#202 5000 Bridge St.)

Royal Bank Ladner (5205 Ladner Trunk Rd.)

Stir Coffee House (101 – 5085 48th Ave.)

Buttercups Children’s Boutique (4877 Delta St.)

Save-On-Foods (5186 48th Ave.)

Primerose Restaurant (6165 Highway 17A)

Expedia CruiseShipCentre (4857 Elliott St.)

Delta Gymnastics Society (4680 Clarence Taylor Cres.)

Tsawwassen

Coast Tsawwassen Inn (1665 56th St.)

The Run Inn (1212B 56th St.)

Tsawwassen Chiropractic Clinic (1077 56th St.)

Southpointe Academy (1900 56th St.)

Tunnel Town Curling Club (1720 56th St.)

Spa Time Esthetics & Spa Services (1232 56th St.)

Tsawwassen Athletic Club (1835 56th St.)

Richmond

Heli-One (4740 Agar Dr.)

Vera and Co Studio (#5 9371 No. 5 Rd.)

For more information or for other ways that you can help, contact Colleen Danes, Deltassist’s community services coordinator, at 604-594-3455 or e-mail colleend@deltassist.com.


