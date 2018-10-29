Deltassist’s North Delta office, located at 9097 Scott Rd., is open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Deltassist launching Christmas programs

Registration begins on Nov. 5 for Deltassist’s annual Christmas Food Hamper and Toy Depot programs

Help is available this Christmas for low-income Delta residents

Registration for Deltassist’s Christmas Programs begins Nov. 5. Applicants can register for a Christmas Food Hamper and attendance at the annual Toy Depot to select gifts for their children up to 16 years old.

To complete registration, Deltassist requires proof of residence in Delta, proof of income and CareCards for children registered for the Toy Depot.

Eligible families and individuals must apply in person at either Deltassist’s North Delta office (9097 Scott Rd., open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or Ladner office (#200 5000 Bridge St., open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

Families that register before Nov. 16 are eligible to enter a draw to receive a free family portrait. The deadline for registration for the Toy Depot is Dec. 7, and Christmas Food Hamper applications will be accepted until Dec. 14.

Deltassist has adjusted its eligibility criteria to reflect the higher cost of living, and the new threshold can be found at deltaassist.com/community/deltassist-christmas-programs-information-and-registration.

For more information, contact Colleen Danes, community services coordinator, at 604-594-3455 or colleend@deltassist.com.


