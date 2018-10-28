A collage of some of the art to be featured at the show. (Contributed photo)

Charity art show held today in South Surrey

Students from Surrey Schools are raising money for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Surrey high school students are raising money for the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation by hosting a charity art show today (Oct. 28).

The students will be displaying their work inside the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 10 student artists from Surrey schools are participating in the charity art show.

“The Peace Arch Hospital has been a huge part of our community and personal lives, within families and friends,” artist and Semiahmoo Secondary Grade 10 student Karina Zhou emailed to Peace Arch News. “This is our chance as youths to give back and contribute. We wish to use our art to support a greater cause and that our donation, no matter big or small, will help make a change.”

Artists will be at the event talking about their work, and student volunteers will provide food, music and entertainment.

