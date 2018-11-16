‘Born for Greatness’ singer Flandez returns to Surrey for free Tree Lighting Festival

Singer Warren Dean Flandez will headline Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival on Nov. 24.

INTERVIEW: A ‘Riverdale’ connection for Richmond-based singer, who has performed here in the past

It’ll be a return to Surrey for Warren Dean Flandez when he headlines the city’s Tree Lighting Festival on Saturday, Nov. 24.

The singer, who currently lives in Richmond while planning a move to a house he’s building in Tsawwassen, has performed at Surrey’s Canada Day party and also the summer Fusion Festival in recent years.

“I’ve been there a few times and I’m exited to be part of this festival,” Flandez said in a phone call Thursday.

This time, he’ll bring his blend of soul, R&B, pop and gospel music to Surrey Civic Plaza for an hour-long set on the Tree Lighting Festival’s main stage.

The free community event runs from noon to 7 p.m. A highlight is the lighting of a 58-foot Christmas tree in the heart of the plaza, at 6:30 p.m.

For Flandez, the festival in Surrey is an opportunity to showcase his voice for a large audience; last year’s event attracted close to 20,000 people throughout the day.

He’s earning an increasing number of fans with Speak. The album includes the cut “Born for Greatness,” which features K.J. Apa, who stars as Archie Andrews in the Riverdale TV show.

“My production partner does all the recording for Riverdale, so we met through him,” explained Flandez, who was born in Yellowknife, spent his early years in Edmonton and moved to the Vancouver area at age 13.

His eight-song Speak collection, released in the fall of 2017, can be found in the “Inspirational” category on Apple Music.

“I was influenced by many different genres (of music) growing up, so that question is a tough one,” Flandez replied when asked to describe his sound.

“It’s universal music, I guess,” he continued. “It’s definitely a blend of R&B, pop, soul and gospel.”

For his gig at Surrey Civic Plaza, he’ll employ a 20-voice choir, four-piece band and backup dancers.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Flandez said. “We got to get into rehearsals still.… They’re all professionals, so the only person I have to worry about is myself,” he added with a laugh.

At home, Flandez and his wife care for their two-year-old son, named Noble.

“My wife and I are both into music, so he’s surrounded by it,” Flandez explained. “When he was born, I had a gig at the Vancouver Jazz Festival and my wife went into labour that day, so I had to rush to the hospital. I almost missed his birth, but made it just in time. Three days later I had another jazz fest gig, and he was there for that, so that was his first concert.”

The 2018 edition of Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will also feature performances by Dawn Pemberton, Lovecoast, Jessie Farrell, The Piano Man (a tribute to Elton John), Westcoast Harmony Chorus and others. The performer schedule, along with other event details, is posted at surrey.ca/treelighting.

The Coast Capital Savings-presented festival also features a holiday market, free photos with Santa, cookie decorating and other family-friendly attractions. A “Holiday Fun Zone” on University Drive includes food trucks, games of road hockey, soccer, inflatables and amusement rides.

On the festival grounds, donations will be collected for Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Christmas Bureau, Sophie’s Place and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society.


