The Shiamak Vancouver dance company, shown here during its Summer Funk show, returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre with a Winter Funk showcase on Saturday, Dec. 1, starting at 6 p.m. (Photo: Facebook.com/SHIAMAKVANCOUVER, Aziz Dhamani Photography)

Bollywood-style ‘Winter Funk’ showcases special guests, dance students in Surrey

‘Awards Show’ theme for annual Shiamak Vancouver event at Bell

A tribute to Bollywood movies and stars will hit the stage at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre this Saturday (Dec. 1).

The Shiamak Vancouver dance company (shiamak.ca/vancouver) presents its annual Winter Funk event that evening, with “The Awards Show” as a theme.

“Students have been preparing dance tributes to their favorite Bollywood stars, and will be performing to their most iconic songs,” says an event post at bellperformingartscentre.com.

The company’s dance team, billed as “the biggest and best Bollywood dance team in B.C.,” will welcome some guest performers to the stage, including “style icon Kanika Sasan, bhangra superstar Gopi Sian, and Vancouver’s favorite radio personality, Gaurav Shah.

“Our local stars have been working hard with the dance team and each of them will showcase special performances in their own personal style.”

More than 300 students of all ages will take to the stage to showcase Shiamak’s Bollywood Jazz dance style, “an innovative fusion form which combines the technique of jazz with the fun and high energy Bollywood hip shakes and moves.”

Winter Funk is a culmination of a 12-week training program that gives its participants “a great platform to showcase their dance skills, and integrates people from all ages, communities and backgrounds through dance and the performing arts.”

Tickets for the event are $19 on the theatre’s website, or call 604-507-6355. Show time is 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bell, located at 6250 144th St., Surrey.

CLICK HERE for tickets and more details.


Bollywood-style 'Winter Funk' showcases special guests, dance students in Surrey

'Awards Show' theme for annual Shiamak Vancouver event at Bell

