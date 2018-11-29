All Star Wrestling’s annual Bodyslams for Toys event is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 8. (All Star Wrestling)

‘Bodyslams for Toys’ returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds this December

Family-friendly wrestling event collects donations for Surrey Christmas Bureau

All Star Wrestling is throwing down for its annual Bodyslams for Toys event.

Wrestlers are challenging audience members to bring donations for the Surrey Christmas Bureau to support those who could use a helping hand this holiday season.

Organizer Mark Vellios said the event promises “great family entertainment, suitable for all ages.”

All Star Wrestling has been running the benefit event for Surrey Christmas Bureau for more than 10 years now, and, as Vellios said, it’s all about “making Christmas better for needy families.”

If you bring an unwrapped toy worth at least $15 to donate to the Surrey Christmas Bureau, he explained, you will receive a complimentary ticket to a 2019 All Star Wrestling event.

The Saturday night event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, located at 6050A 176 Street.

As always, the evening will be action-packed from start to finish.

The opening contest will see “two young lions” from Cloverdale, Alex Prestige and “Beef Boy” Elliot Tyler, pitted against each other.

Thunder from Jalander will take on Fabulous Fabio in a grudge rematch — the last time the two heavyweights faced each other in the ring, Thunder ended up on the receiving end of a trash can to the head. The question is, can Thunder get his revenge?

Team USA, featuring Azeem the Dream and Christopher Ryseck, will take on The Monsters of Mayhem, with Cremator Von Slash and Lak Siddartha, in a tag team match.

Former Girls Gone Wrestling Ladies Champions Riea Von Slasher and Nicole Matthews will battle it out, after Slasher stole victory from Matthews in a triple-threat casket match in October.

The Voros Twins will face the Hall Sisters in an intergender tag team match that will settle an ongoing turf war. The losers will not only have to forfeit bragging rights but also serve as the winners’ valet for two months.

Adam Ryder and cruiserweight champ Artemis Spencer will duke it out in a Texas Death Match — with no time limit, no disqualification and no “stopping for blood.”

The main event will see Ring of Honor Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian take on former All Star Wrestling Trans Canada Champion Kyle Sebastian in a match that’s not to be missed.

General admission is $21, front row is $26.25, and tickets that include an early meet and greet with Frankie Kazarian, front row centre seating, a souvenir program and poster are $52.50.

Tickets are available at the door or at vtixonline.com. For more information, call 604-710-0872.


North Delta happening: week of Nov. 29

