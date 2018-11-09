Bell-ringing, poppy-making planned for Peace Arch Park

International event Sunday in Surrey marks 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War

The Peace Arch will be the setting for a commemoration, this Sunday, of the 1918 armistice that ended the First World War. (File photo)

A generation and border-spanning ceremony at Peace Arch Park this Sunday will bring together both Canadian and U.S. residents to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

The International Peace Arch Association (IPAA) has organized the event, which will include participation in Bells of Peace, a cross-US bell-tolling at 11 a.m., honouring those who died in that war.

Also part of the program will be Poppies For Peace, an interactive art activity in which participants create poppies in honour of the 116,516 Americans and 56,638 Canadians who lost their lives in the conflict.

The event, which will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by the bell-ringing at 11 a.m., is open to all members of the public.

The first 250 veterans who arrive to attend the event will receive a special commemorative gift from the IPAA honouring them for their service, while the first 250 children will receive a gift of a First World War remembrance ‘Lest We Forget’ wristband.

Veterans are also invited to bring a photograph of themselves taken when they were serving in the military.

Also featured at the event will be a history display covering Washington State’s involvement in the war, as well as a display of First World War posters.