Alzheimer’s Society launches helpline

Toll-free phone line available for people with dementia and their caretakers

Alzheimer Society of BC has launched a provincial dementia helpline.

The toll-free phone line, co-ordinated by First Link, is for anyone who lives with dementia or is a care partner to someone who does. It’s also available for people concerned about their memory or any member of the public who would like to learn more.

“Someone might call in because they’re starting to see changes in themselves or someone close to them or want to learn more about the warning signs and how to get a diagnosis,” said Avalon Tournier, support and education co-ordinator for Alzheimer Society of BC.’s South Fraser Resource Centre.

“Most callers are caregivers who need to know who to call or where to turn; we guide them towards services that will help them build the skills and confidence to live with dementia.”

South Surrey and White Rock residents who call the helpline will be connected to the services offered through the Alzheimer Society of BC, including dementia support, support groups, community resources and education workshops.

Residents concerned about dementia can call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzheimerbc.org.

Previous story
Art show to be held at White Rock’s Jan’s on the Beach

Just Posted

Fire destroys home in Surrey

Crews called at 3 a.m. Sunday for a residential house fire on the 12000-block of 100 Avenue

Alzheimer’s Society launches helpline

Toll-free phone line available for people with dementia and their caretakers

Art show to be held at White Rock’s Jan’s on the Beach

Art to be displayed until the end of December

Earl Mariott Secondary to host fashion show fundraiser

Funds to support dry grad event

New detox centre opens in South Surrey

WhiteRock EHN opened in response to opioid crisis

Hells Angels on scene after body found in Maple Ridge

Body was discovered beneath the Golden Ears Bridge

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Contentious decision sparked controversy, apology from mayor

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

Vancouver Police look for man in connection to ‘sexually motivated’ assault

Woman says man followed her into an apartment building

NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline

The pipeline burst outside of Prince George on Oct. 9, now operating at 85 per cent

B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact political environment

Media prefer ‘speed kills’ narrative, even when it fails to appear

Most Read