Actors wanted for Delta production of ‘The Fighting Days’

On Apr. 5, 1917, B.C. became the fourth province to grant limited suffrage to some women. (Photo courtesy of Royal BC Museum and Archives)

The production follows the suffrage movement through the eyes of a Winnipeg journalist

Delta’s local production group The Sidekick Players Club is calling for actors to partake in their second production of the season: The Fighting Days.

The Fighting Days, written by Wendy Lil and produced by Carroll Lefebvre, is based on the true story of the women’s suffrage movement in Canada.

Taking place in Winnipeg between 1910 and 1917, it follows the story of Francis Marion Beynon, a journalist who becomes involved in the Votes-for-Women movement. The play follows Beynon’s moral struggles as war divides the suffragists in their public and personal lives.

It is, according to the Sidekick Players, a play that combines the “polarities of public and private lives” and deals with issues of racism and pacifism during the early 20th century. And most importantly, it deals with the “timeless moral concerns” of Beynon, who “gave up everything for her beliefs and one can only hope the world’s a better place for it.”

Auditions will be held Monday, Oct. 29 and Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre (1172 56th Street).

The group will be casting for three women aged 20 to 40, three women ages 30 and up, and one man aged 40 to 50. The man must be able to pull off a Scottish accent.

Auditions will be a cold read from the script and are done on a first come, first serve basis. A resume and head shot (if available) should be sent to sidekickplayers@outlook.com.

Rehearsals start immediately, with two breaks in November and December. The production will open Jan. 17, 2019 and close Feb. 2.



