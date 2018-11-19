James Hussen and Ahnika Barber star in “Peter Pan: The Panto,” at Surrey Arts Centre from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2. (Photo: Jim Nelson/Nplus Designs)

A ‘Peter Pan’-to opens in Surrey this week, and tickets are being snapped up

Show at Surrey Arts Centre is produced by FVGSS, A Musical Theatre Company

A panto version of the Peter Pan story will fill seats at Surrey Arts Centre starting on Thursday (Nov. 22).

The show, produced by FVGSS, A Musical Theatre Company, features a couple dozen cast members at the Bear Creek Park theatre.

“Come fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and Wendy,” the company says in a release. “Enjoy another fun-filled tale that will captivate you from the opening number right until Captain Hook meets his timely reward. Enjoy a huge cast, live band, enchanting characters, with oodles of songs and dances. It’s Panto fun for the whole family!”

To date, ticket sales have been brisk.

“Everything’s quite full, and it’s probably one of our better selling shows in recent years,” said Hannah Christensen, assistant director of Peter Pan: The Panto. “It’s really exciting, especially for the cast. We have some new people to the cast and some people who are returning this year after being away for a couple years.”

• RELATED: MINTY: ‘Peter Pan’ and other pantos bring family fun to stages in Surrey and White Rock.

The pantomime features Mr. Croc, Captain Hook, Tinkerbell and other familiar characters.

For Christensen, the show marks a first on the production side of things.

“I’ve been with (FVGSS) since I was 11 years old,” said the Vancouver resident, who has commuted to Surrey for recent rehearsals. “I’ve been a cast member for a long time, in six pantos, I think, and I helped write a couple of scripts and edit them. But this is a new experience for me, and it’s been really great. Everyone’s been so supportive.”

Key people in this panto production include artistic director Barbie Warwick, music director Rebekah MacEwan, choreographers Tamara Jaune and Elisabeth ‘Bizzy’ Lay, and production manager Sharie Lomas.

Preview night is Thursday, with gala night on Friday. The show continues at the arts centre until Dec. 2.

Certain show dates feature special ticket pricing. Complete details are posted at fvgss.org, and tickets are available on the city’s website, tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.


