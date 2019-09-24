Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears in this photo, released by Time Magazine, in dark makeup on his face, neck and hands at a 2001 “Arabian Nights”-themed party at Vancouver’s West Point Grey Academy, where he was a teacher. (Time)

FEDERAL ELECTION

ZYTARUK: Trudeau’s handling of black-face embarrassment is surreal

Oops, he did it again

homelessphoto

So let it be written…

Alright, all you white people reading this, raise your right hand if you’ve ever plastered brown or black makeup on your face and masqueraded about as a member of a different race for the purposes of a costume party or some other social gathering.

Never?

Me neither.

And yet our prime minister, Canada’s patron saint-apparent of all that’s politically correct, has apparently done this so many times in his life he’s lost track of the number of occurrences. Apparently.

Oops, he did it again.

When was the last time?

In 2001, when he was 29?

Yesterday? Today?

Only he knows for sure. Maybe. It all just kind of blends in.

The Gospel of Matthew says “all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.”

This has been paraphrased into the more commonly known phrase, “Live by the sword, die by the sword.”

I’m no Biblical scholar, but I think the basic idea behind this proverb is that you will be judged by the same measure you use to judge other people and their stuff.

Canadian columnists, since Time magazine broke the makeup story last week, have described Justin Trudeau as a sanctimonious fraud and a hypocrite.

Here’s a description I haven’t yet encountered: Weird.

Watching Trudeau squirm on television as he desperately seeks to change the channel on this brown-and-blackface crisis of his has been surreal. He is unable in good faith to dismiss his compulsive make-upery as simply sins of his distant past considering he has made a professional career of apologizing for all things colonial, and in the distant past.

This controversy continues to pursue Trudeau along the campaign trail, from one photo op to the next. Surrey’s five incumbent Liberal MPs have to be ruing the damage wrought by their leader’s strange ways.

It’s not the first time he’s made Canada look silly on the world stage with his Mr. Dressup antics, either. You’ll recall in February 2018 when Trudeau hauled out a traditional Sikh outfit from his tickle trunk for a photo op in front of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

READ ALSO: Surrey Liberal MP candidates react to Trudeau’s brown-and-blackface crisis

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: What other costumes has Mr. Trudeau in his tickle trunk?

To be fair, he isn’t the first public figure to have his strangeness exposed.

Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King had a thing for seances and claimed to have conversed with Leonardo da Vinci (wonder if that chat was in Italian?) as well as some of his own deceased pet dogs (wonder if those communications were in Doggerel?).

Winston Churchill, it’s said, liked to hang out in the buff, drinking Armagnac.

John F. Kennedy had a thing for crystal meth. Dick Cheney accidentally shot a guy with a shotgun during a quail hunt in Texas.

Indeed, some things are unforgettable.

For many Canadians, it will likely be difficult to take Trudeau seriously after this brown-and-blackface mess of his. It may well be an uphill battle for him to get through to them on matters of policy when, in their minds’ eye, they see a bozo.

So let it be done.

Tom Zytaruk is a staff writer with the Now-Leader. Email him at tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Previous story
Trudeau and Scheer attack Ford and Wynne in battle for Ontario
Next story
B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Just Posted

‘There’s no law against living in a motorhome in Surrey’

While some turn to RV living amid housing crisis, others in Surrey express frustration

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack White Rock home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

$500K richer in lottery win, Surrey mom plans to buy townhouse for family

‘I’m already thinking of new furniture,’ says Lea Turner

Surrey murder victim’s sister pressuring feds during election

Maple Batalia’s sister Roseleen wants politicians to improve lot of victims after killer received compassionate leave from prison

Hat-wearing suspect sought in Guildford-area taxi robbery

Man was picked up in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway then driven to 163rd Street

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

Most Read