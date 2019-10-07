Federal candidates, from left, Stephen Crozier (NDP), Kerry-Lynne Findlay (Conservative), Pixie Hobby (Green), Gordie Hogg (Liberal) and Joel Poulin (PPC) answered questions Friday (Oct. 4) at the first of four all-candidates meetings scheduled for the South Surrey-White Rock riding. (Alex Browne Photo)

Voters pack first South Surrey-White Rock all candidates meeting

Politicians questioned on climate change, affordability, infrastructure and policing

There’s no lack of interest in the federal election among voters in South Surrey-White Rock on the Semiahmoo Peninsula – judging by the crowd that packed the first all-candidates meeting Friday night (Oct. 4) at the White Rock Community Centre.

An estimated 200 people – including those standing at the back – were there early for the meeting, hosted by the White Rock BIA and South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce (with sponsorship from the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board and CARP).

And while the majority of those attending appeared evenly split between supporters of Liberal incumbent Gordie Hogg and Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay, others appeared receptive to ideas voiced by the NDP’s Stephen Crozier and the Green Party’s Pixie Hobby, while Joel Poulin of the newly-formed People’s Party of Canada drew only a smattering of applause, particularly after he expressed some reluctance to embracing popular views on climate change.

Moderated by former Peace Arch News editor Lance Peverley, candidates were quizzed to express their views not only on climate change, but also affordability of housing and cost of living on the Peninsula, needs of the young and the elderly, the possibility of federal support for infrastructure (including continuing repairs to White Rock’s pier), and even Surrey’s choice to establish a city police force in place of the RCMP.

Full story to come…

