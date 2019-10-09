OUR VIEW: You’re there to vote, not selfie

In fact, taking a selfie while you’re voting is illegal under the Canada Elections Act

It’s definitely a sign of the times.

Elections Canada, on its website elections.ca, is warning voters heading into the Oct. 21 federal election to not take “selfies” with their ballots, as it is against the law to do so.

“Taking a picture of a marked ballot – yours or anyone else’s – is illegal because it violates the secrecy of the vote under the Canada Elections Act,” Elections Canada states.

“It’s also a violation of the Act to publish a photo of a marked ballot in any way, including on social media.”

Such an advisory will seem more than strange to some – particularly older voters – but the urge to take a photo of one’s self voting will likely represent a serious temptation to the many Canadians who pathologically document every second of their life on social media, be it the coffee they’re sipping on, the meal they are tucking into, the concert they are “experiencing,” or whatever.

READ ALSO Surrey votes, Election 2019: What you’re being promised on crime, health, housing

It is truly unfortunate that people actually need to be reminded that there are moments in life when you should put your phone down and smell the coffee, without having to compulsively document the event or texting others about it. Such moments include doing your civic duty, by voting.

Imagine, there is actually a Wikipedia page dedicated to “Ballot selfie.”

Of course it’s important to live in the moment and sometimes consign memories to your mind’s eye rather than view your life through the confines of a digital screen.

Just saying.

Don’t be that Canadian voter who gets prosecuted for taking a ballot selfie.

It’s a hassle nobody needs.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scheer takes Conservative campaign close to notorious Quebec border crossing

Just Posted

Businessman sues Surrey councillor after questions raised about government meeting

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Surrey, Delta players named to Team B.C.’s WHL Cup roster

DHA teammates Kyle Chyzowski and Niall Crocker are headed for tourney in Calgary

ZYTARUK: Ground control to Major Tom, get ready to rocket to mars

Psst…ever wonder how air gets born?

‘Surrey: A City of Stories’ book author given honorary degree by KPU

Dr. K. Jane Watt’s work ‘a model for modern history books’

Surrey Christmas Bureau returns to old Stardust building for the holidays this year

Last year, the charity served a record-breaking 2,007 families including 4,449 children

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Gary Lenz had announced his retirement earlier this month

Most Read