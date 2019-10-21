Seven candidates are vying to represent Delta in the House of Commons. Top row, from left: Randy Anderson-Fennell (New Democratic Party), Amarit Bains (Independent), Tony Bennett (Independent) and Tanya Corbet (Conservative Party of Canada). Bottom row, from left: Craig DeCraene (Green Party of Canada), Angelina Ireland (People’s Party of Canada) and Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party of Canada). (James Smith/photos submitted)

LIVE: Who will be Delta’s next MP?

Check in for live updates as polling stations in Delta report in

(8:42 p.m.)

With 50 of 189 polls in Delta have reported in so far, and Liberal candidate Carla Qualtrough remains in the lead with 5,133 votes, followed by Conservative Tanya Corbet with 4,193. NDP candidate Randy Anderson-Fennell sits third with 1,953 votes, followed by the Green Party’s Craig DeCraene (823), People’s Party of Canada’s Angelina Ireland (210 votes), and independent candidates Tony Bennett and Amarit Bains (82 and 75 votes, respectively).

(8:24 p.m.)

Federal election results in Delta are beginning to trickle in.

With 10 of 189 polls reporting in, Liberal candidate Carla Qualtrough is in the lead with 819 votes, followed by Conservative Tanya Corbet with 584. NDP candidate Randy Anderson-Fennell sits third with 322 votes, followed by the Green Party’s Craig DeCraene (145), People’s Party of Canada’s Angelina Ireland (32 votes), and independent candidates Amarit Bains and Tony Bennett (14 and 10 votes, respectively).

About three-quarters of the riding’s population — 76,871 out of 103,064 — registered to vote in the federal election, and it remains to be seen how many cast their ballot this time around.

Voter turnout in Delta in 2015 was just over 74 per cent (55,889 of the 75,044 registered voters), as Liberal candidate Carla Qualtrough defeated incumbent Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Qualtrough captured 49.1 per cent of the vote to Findlay’s 32.8 per cent. The NDP’s Jeremy Leveque came in third with 14.9 per cent of the vote, while the Green Party’s Anthony Edward Devellano came in fourth with 3.2 per cent.

Stay tuned for further updates as more polling stations report in.

For up-to-date results from across Canada, click here.


