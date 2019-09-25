Federal Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy’s sign was vandalized with blackface on Sept. 24, 2019. (Contributed) Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy’s sign was vandalized with blackface on Tuesday evening. (Contributed)

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

One of federal Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy’s election signs has been vandalized with blackface.

The incumbent for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge saw the sign at the roundabout on Airport Way, near the Golden Ears Bridge, when coming back from a rally on Tuesday night.

“I never expected to see this here. This is disheartening,” said Ruimy. “For me, it makes me a lot stronger to stand up against racism.”

The Liberal campaign was rocked by a storm of criticism last week, after images of a younger Justin Trudeau wearing blackface and dressed in ethnic costumes surfaced.

Ruimy defended his party’s leader, saying his policies as prime minister show he is not racist, and that he apologized and “owned” his mistakes.

He said such public racism – like putting blackface on his signs – is not socially productive.

“It’s not who we are. It hurts everybody, and makes everybody look bad.”

READ ALSO: Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

He acknowledged that publicizing the vandalism could make the problem worse, but wanted to call out the perpetrators.

“This is unacceptable. I will not let them win.”

Ruimy said six other Liberal signs have been cut, knocked down or demolished.

The riding’s Conservative candidate Marc Dalton said he “condemns this disgusting act of vandalism.

“What happened is totally inappropriate.”

He did, however, also condemn Trudeau’s “various blackface activities.”

“They are made worse by him labelling his opponents bigots, racists and white supremacists,” said Dalton. “The hypocrisy of it all is a big disturbing.”

Daldon said his campaign has also had problems with stolen and vandalized signs.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, pledges carbon-neutrality while in Delta, Surrey
Next story
Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Just Posted

Surrey mom facing more charges in U.S. college bribery scandal

Two counts of money laundering and three counts of wire fraud added to list of charges

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

SURREY EVENTS: ‘This Could Be It!’ for Red Green in Surrey, plus more in weekly guide

Concerts, plays, festivals and other events for Sept. 25 and beyond

Police search for woman after iPhone stolen from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

Transit Police say alleged theft happened on a B-Line bus on Sept. 12

Surrey RCMP look for men involved in alleged robbery

Police say a wallet was taken during a personal robbery in the 15400-block of 101A Avenue

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Most Read