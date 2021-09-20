Justin Trudeau and Cloverdale-Langley City hopeful Liberal John Aldag stand behind the bar and serve a few pints at the Hawthorne pub in Cloverdale Aug. 18. Trudeau was in Cloverdale to support Aldag’s bid to retake the riding after losing to Tamara Jansen in the 2019 federal election. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Federal election

John Aldag leading in Cloverdale-Langley City

128 of 202 polls reporting

Liberal John Aldag jumped out to an early lead in the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City.

After 128 of 202 polls reported, Aldag was leading with 8,148 votes over incumbent Conservative Tamara Jansen’s 6,898 votes. A lead of 1,250 votes.

The NDP’s Rajesh Jayaprakash has 4,616 votes, while People’s Party of Canada candidate Ian Kennedy sat at 939 votes.

The total vote count as of 9:35 p.m. represents just over 20,000 votes in an electoral riding with 88,176 voters on the electoral list.

Mail-in ballots will not be counted until Tuesday at the earliest, so a winner may not be declared until Tuesday.


