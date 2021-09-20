John Aldag leading in Cloverdale-Langley City

Liberal John Aldag jumped out to an early lead in the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City.
After 128 of 202 polls reported, Aldag was leading with 8,148 votes over incumbent Conservative Tamara Jansen’s 6,898 votes. A lead of 1,250 votes.
The NDP’s Rajesh Jayaprakash has 4,616 votes, while People’s Party of Canada candidate Ian Kennedy sat at 939 votes.
The total vote count as of 9:35 p.m. represents just over 20,000 votes in an electoral riding with 88,176 voters on the electoral list.
Mail-in ballots will not be counted until Tuesday at the earliest, so a winner may not be declared until Tuesday.
