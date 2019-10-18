Delta MP candidate Q&As

The Reporter sent candidates five questions about some of the biggest issues for Delta residents

Seven candidates are vying to represent Delta in the House of Commons. Top row, from left: Randy Anderson-Fennell (New Democratic Party), Amarit Bains (Independent), Tony Bennett (Independent) and Tanya Corbet (Conservative Party of Canada). Bottom row, from left: Craig DeCraene (Green Party of Canada), Angelina Ireland (People’s Party of Canada) and Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party of Canada). (James Smith/photos submitted)

The North Delta Reporter sent all seven candidates hoping to represent Delta in Parliament five questions to gauge their positions on some of the big issues for Deltans in the 2019 federal election. The questions were:

1) What is you/you party’s plan to combat climate change and safeguard the environment for future generations?

2) How do you/your party plan to make homes in Delta more affordable for new buyers as well as increase the number of available rental units in the community?

3) How would you/your party reduce the tax burden for Delta families?

4) What will you/your party do to support the growing number of seniors in our community?

5) Many Deltans are concerned about the shootings and other gang-related violence happening across the Lower Mainland. How will you/your party help reduce violent crime and keep law-abiding folks safe?

We gave candidates a limit of 900 words total to answer. Click the links below to read what each one had to say…

(Note, the candidates’ answers have been edited for length, clarity and to conform with Canadian Press style, as required.)

Randy Anderson-Fennell (New Democratic Party)

Amarit Bains (Independent)

Tony Bennett (Independent)

Tanya Corbet (Conservative Party of Canada)

Craig DeCraene (Green Party of Canada)

Angelina Ireland (People’s Party of Canada)

Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party of Canada)

The federal election takes place on Monday, Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Meet your candidates for Delta MP



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter