Corbet to hold Massey Tunnel replacement summit if elected Delta MP

“The Liberals have dropped the ball on this file; I will pick it up and … get it moving again.”

Conservative Party candidate Tanya Corbet says if she is elected MP for Delta she will convene a summit within 100 days of being elected to bring provincial, regional, municipal and First Nations leaders together with the goal of “reaching a clear road map for moving forward with the George Massey Tunnel .” Corbet made the commitment while speaking to about 50 supporters in her Tsawwassen campaign office on Saturday, Sept. 14. (James Smith photo)

Conservative Party candidate Tanya Corbet has committed to get the ball rolling on the George Massey Tunnel replacement project if she’s elected MP for Delta.

Speaking to about 50 supporters in her Tsawwassen campaign office Saturday morning (Sept. 14), Corbet pledged to convene a summit within 100 days of being elected to bring provincial, regional, municipal and First Nations leaders together with the goal of “reaching a clear road map for moving forward with the George Massey Tunnel [replacement].”

“When the provincial government made the political decision to put the brakes on building a replacement for the George Massey Tunnel, they turned their back on Delta. Now, not only is the traffic bottleneck a daily frustration for commuters, the backup at the tunnel also has a negative impact on our economy because it makes it more difficult for Canadian businesses to get their product to market,” Corbet said.

“Despite the hard fought efforts of mayors, councillors, MLA’s and chiefs, there remains no cohesive plan to replace the tunnel. The federal government has done nothing to merge these efforts and to provide leadership to address the traffic conditions,” she continued. “The Trudeau Liberals have dropped the ball on this file; I will pick it up and provide the necessary federal leadership to get it moving again. Because it’s time for change, it’s time for a local leader to roll up their sleeves and work hard for the issues facing our community in Delta.”

Corbet cited her experience community, business and local politics, specifically with the Tsawwassen First Nation, as an example of why she is the best candidate to advocate for the needs of Delta. Corbet, who is a TFN member and former elected executive councillor, has worked for the TFN government for 20 years, including holding key roles with the treaty team and the TFN Economic Development Corporation.

“We negotiated the first modern treaty under the B.C. Treaty Commission process, which set the stage for tremendous growth and economic growth, and as a result of this work our nation is becoming self-reliant and prosperous and a meaningful contributor to this regional economy. This is the type of leadership that I bring to the table, and it’s the kind of leadership Delta needs,” Corbet said.

After her speech, Corbet told the Reporter that despite the Massey Tunnel being a provincially-owned piece of infrastructure, she believe’s the federal government should be providing a leadership role so as to “break through those silos and make sure that people are working together for the best interests of not just residents but also for the economy.”

“That’s definitely step one, to get people in the room, engaged, talking and trying to figure out a clear road map forward.”

Corget stopped short, however, of saying the federal government should be involved in the replacement project itself.

“I believe it needs to be a made-local solution and not something that Ottawa imposes into the community,” she said. “It has to be a project that is built from the community and with community input, because this is in the community. But just to facilitate, to get everybody together, is important.”

The federal election is set to take place on Monday, Oct. 21. So far five candidates have announced their intentions to run in Delta: Randy Anderson-Fennell (New Democratic Party), Tanya Corbet (Conservative Party of Canada), Craig DeCraene (Green Party of Canada), Angelina Ireland (People’s Party of Canada) and Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party of Canada).

