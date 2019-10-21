Conservative Tamara Jansen unseats incumbent in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding

Tamara Jansen embraces her grandchildren after winning the Cloverdale-Langley City riding over the Liberal incumbent John Aldag. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Conservative candidate Tamara Jansen has unseated Liberal incumbent John Aldag.

“Oh my goodness, it’s amazing!” Jansen exclaimed about her feelings for her first win on her first campaign. “This team that we pulled together is the dream team,” Jansen told the Cloverdale Reporter, Monday night. “It’s been incredible to work with them and I just love seeing the passion they have for this community.”

As of 11:57 p.m., Jansen had 20,178 votes and Aldag had 18,958 with 200 of 205 polls reporting in Cloverdale-Langley City.

NDP candidate Rae Banwarie trailed them both with 10,147 votes, while the Green’s Nutbrown had 3,403 votes and PPC candidate Ian Kennedy gained only 889 votes.

Voter turnout in the riding was 62 per cent, with more than 53,000 of the just over 86,000 registered voters casting their ballots.

Jansen said knocking on doors really drove home the enormous responsibility of being an MP and that helped her understand that task that lies before her.

Jansen wasn’t sure what she’d tackle first as a new MP, but she said she is looking forward to rolling up her sleeves and getting some work done.

“We’re excited to get into Ottawa and start working and see what we can do. It’s an incredible blessing,” she added.

Tamara Jansen offers her thoughts about election day pic.twitter.com/fDVyfILssl — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) October 22, 2019

Liberal John Aldag conceded defeat when the Canadian Press called the riding for Jansen.

“I’m happy for her,” Aldag said. “It’s a huge honour to be able to serve as a member of Parliament. I’ve had that privilege for the last few years and I hope she serves the community well.”

John Aldag concedes the Cloverdale-Langley City riding to Tamara Jansen. pic.twitter.com/DVTPHuFSRO — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) October 22, 2019

During the campaign, Jansen pledged her support for bringing SkyTrain to Langley City. She said she supported working with local government to solve local problems, and that she would also tackle issues facing seniors.

Tamara Jansen embraces supporters as she arrives after CP declared the riding for the Conservative candidate pic.twitter.com/iYLb0xmxl0 — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) October 22, 2019

Later, Tako van Popta, fellow Conservative and declared winner for the riding of Langley-Aldergrove, showed up at Jansen’s campaign office to offer his best wishes.

Tako van Popta arrives to congratulate Tamara Jansen pic.twitter.com/kmW688xURV — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) October 22, 2019



