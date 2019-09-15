Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes a policy announcement in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes stop in South Surrey

Scheer announces promise of new tax cut

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer was in South Surrey Sunday morning for a media event, but issues specific to the Semiahmoo Peninsula were not the focus.

South Surrey-White Rock Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay was not present at the photo opportunity and question-and-answer event, held at a private residence in South Surrey.

Scheer’s staff told Peace Arch News that local candidates are not part of policy promise announcement events.

Sunday morning, Scheer announced an income tax cut policy that would apply to the lowest income bracket, reducing the rate from 15 per cent to 13.75 per cent.

In a news release, the Conservative party says that the tax cut will allow a taxpayer to save as much as $444.51 on their taxes.

