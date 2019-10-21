Cloverdale-Langley City: Will Liberal John Aldag hold onto his seat?

Five candidates ran in the riding from the Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Green and PPC parties

Voters line up outside the entrance to a polling station at George Greenaway Elementary School. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Voters line up outside the entrance to a polling station at George Greenaway Elementary School. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Early results have John Aldag leading in Cloverdale-Langley City.

With 11 of 205 polls reporting, Aldag was ahead 615 votes to 560 votes for Tamara Jansen.

Rae Banwarie trailed the frontrunners with 350 votes, while Caelum Nutbrown received 84 votes, and the PPC’s Ian Kennedy received 18 votes.

Stay tuned to this story for live updates as more results come in.

In Cloverdale-Langley City, five candidates ran in a riding with a population of 117,640, and with 75,076 registered voters.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter