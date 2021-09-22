Zany Grail quest continues at White Rock Playhouse

There is still plenty of opportunity to catch White Rock Players Club’s ambitious production of Monty Python’s Spamalot, running until Oct. 3 at the White Rock Playhouse (1532 Johnston Rd.).

The popular Broadway musical, with book and lyrics by Python veteran Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez, takes the original zany Arthurian parody of the 1975 cult movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail – and many of its classic comedy ‘bits’ – and extends it for a plethora of digs at the grandiosity of Broadway and West End London-style musical theatre.

Directed by Dan Wilhelm and Lis Pavilionis, with musical direction by Kerry O’Donovan, the show stars James T. Walker as King Arthur and Vanessa Klein as The Lady In The Lake.

They have a strong cast of scene-stealers to contend with, including Tony Loyer as Patsy, Arthur’s faithful coconut-shell-toting servant; and Wilhelm, Kaden Chad, Jake Hildebrand, Paul Bean and Jerret Swartz as Knights of the Round Table.

Rounding out a multi-talented cast are Christopher Hall, Adrian Shaffer and Charles Buettner; while the show’s strong chorus features choreographer Stefani Delisimunovic, Kailea De Leon, Kately Nikiforuk, dance captain MacKenzie Claus, Lyn Verra-Lay, Ann Matterson, Erin Mulcahy and Stephen Elchesen (who will also understudy King Arthur for a few performances).

Tickets for Spamalot are $35 for adults, $30 for students and seniors. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.; proof of vaccination will be required, and masks will be mandatory among audience members.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, contact boxoffice@whiterockplayers.ca, call 604-535-7535 or visit www.whiterockplayers.ca/shows

