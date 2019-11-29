The White Rock Community Orchestra will showcase its full sound in the Spirit of Yuletide, Dec. 7 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Leo Le Couteur photo

Yuletide spirit strong in White Rock Community Orchestra concert

Distinguished mother-daughter singing team adds guest vocals to upcoming show

The White Rock Community Orchestra brings The Spirit of Yuletide to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2350 148 St. at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 in a mellow Christmas concert that is sure to be a highlight of the season.

The newly high-profile WRCO, under the direction of noted maestra Paula DeWit, was recently nominated for a South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award in the supporter of the arts category.

In addition to the full, rich sound of the 35-member orchestra – teaming Peninsula talents with guest musicians of regional repute – the concert, MC’ed by Bevin Van Liempt, will highlight the singing abilities of special guest vocalists Monique Creber and her daughter Michelle.

The program will combine such highly accessible classical works as Karl Jenkins’ Allegretto from Palladio, Bizet’s L’Arlessienne Suite No. 2, Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance No. 8 and Leon Jessel’s Parade of the Tin Soldiers with vocal numbers by the Crebers, including such seasonal classics as Petit Papa, Mel Torme’s The Christmas Song, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and Do You Hear What I Hear?

Possessing a rich alto voice that has been favourably compared with the sound of the late, great Karen Carpenter, Monique Creber has extensive experience with orchestras ranging from the West Michigan Symphony to the Lions Gate Sinfonia, and appearing in musicals and on TV series, as well as keeping busy as an artist manager and career consultant, producer, writer, arranger, studio musician and music teacher.

Proving the old adage about apples and trees, Michelle Creber is also noted as an award-winning actor, singer, songwriter, musician, dancer and voice-over artist (among her credits for television are My Little Pony, ‘Lucy’ in Peanuts and ‘Wendy’ in The New Adventures of Peter Pan).

She has also had a recurring role in the Netflix series Strange Empire, has guest starred in shows including Supernatural and The Haunting Hour and has been featured in movies including a soundtrack duet with Billy Joel for Just The Way You Are.

She has also performed concerts throughout Canada and the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Poland, Thailand and Australia and her sixth studio album On Display has been streamed in 65 countries, earning her a spot in the U.S. Billboard top-100 charts.

DeWit, well known for her work as director of the Chilliwack Symphony, the Chilliwack Children’s Chorus and the a capella ensemble Bel Voci, was also recently appointed artistic director of the Handel Society of Music.

Tickets ($20, $5 for children under 12) are available at wrco.ca, by phone at 604-535-8949 or at the door (cash only).

